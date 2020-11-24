Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020: Date, Time and Significance of Prabodhini Gyaras

The Ekadashi fasting holds great significance in the Hindu tradition. As per the Hindu lunar panchang, there are 24 Ekadashis in total in a year. However, this number increases to 26, in case the year has Malamaas. One of the major Ekadashis in an year is Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Also known as Devutthana Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi, this day is celebrated on the 11th lunar day in the Shukla paksh or waxing lunar phase in the month of Karthik of the Hindu calendar.

On this festival, devotees pray for a happy married life and perform rituals. Devotees also perform Tulsi Vivah on this day which involves a ceremonial union of Lord Vishnu and Tulsi plant. The occasion is extremely significant as it is believed that the day marks the beginning of an ideal and auspicious period for Hindu marriages.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020: Date and time

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, this year, will be celebrated on November 25. The vrat will be observed on November 26. As per the drikpanchang, the following is the tithi for Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020:

Ekadashi Tithi starts – 02:42am on November 25, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi ends – 05:10am on November 26, 2020

Parana Time – 01:12pm to 3:18pm on November 26

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020: Significance

According to the Hindu religious beliefs, the Chaturmas period comes to an end with the Kartik Purnima Tithi. The Chaturmas comprises Shravana, Bhadrapada, Ashwina and Kartik months. Chaturmas period is considered inauspicious by Hindus to conduct marriages and housewarming ceremonies. Lord Vishnu is believed to remain in a state of yogic sleep in this particular phase. It is said that he takes rest on the coiled body of Adishesha.

Lord Vishnu is believed to wake up on this Ekadashi and therefore, this day is known as Devutthana or Prabodhini Ekadashi, i.e., the Ekadashi tithi of the awakening of God. By observing fast on this Ekadashi Tithi, a devotee seeks refuge in the heavenly abode of Lord Vishnu, after death. Devotees also endeavour to rid themselves of the burden of any sin, whatsoever ,committed by them during their life on earth.