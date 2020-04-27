Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Misses Iftari, Says Have so Many Memories of it

On the auspicious occasion of Ramzan, Devoleena shared that she has so many memories with it and she misses Iftaari.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Misses Iftari, Says Have so Many Memories of it
On the auspicious occasion of Ramzan, Devoleena shared that she has so many memories with it and she misses Iftaari.

The holy month of Ramzan began from April 24 and will last for four weeks. The festival is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and Muslims around the world observe fast from dawn to dusk.

The month-long festival is celebrated with friends and family. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the government has urged people to avoid mass gatherings and offer prayers at home.

On the auspicious occasion of Ramzan, Devoleena shared that she has so many memories with it and she misses Iftaari, an important meal where all friends and family members sit together to break their daily fast.

Wishing her fans on Ramzan, the actress said, "Ramzan allows worshippers to concentrate their minds on devotion to their faith through prayers, expressing gratitude, seeking forgiveness and helping the needy."

"It allows us to appreciate food, and be thankful to God for what we have been gifted and the month makes us closer to each our god. The month also teaches us about mankind, Humanity. Being humble is must," she added.

During the lockdown, " I'm going to miss the iftari as I have many memories of the occasion. Each year, Iftar meals are varied and delicacies. From rich curries to lovely desserts and fruits and juice and salads. Although, the sweets are my favourite," she added.

On the work front, she was last seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres