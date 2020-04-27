Devoleena Bhattacharjee Misses Iftari, Says Have so Many Memories of it

The holy month of Ramzan began from April 24 and will last for four weeks. The festival is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and Muslims around the world observe fast from dawn to dusk.

The month-long festival is celebrated with friends and family. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the government has urged people to avoid mass gatherings and offer prayers at home.

On the auspicious occasion of Ramzan, Devoleena shared that she has so many memories with it and she misses Iftaari, an important meal where all friends and family members sit together to break their daily fast.

Wishing her fans on Ramzan, the actress said, "Ramzan allows worshippers to concentrate their minds on devotion to their faith through prayers, expressing gratitude, seeking forgiveness and helping the needy."

"It allows us to appreciate food, and be thankful to God for what we have been gifted and the month makes us closer to each our god. The month also teaches us about mankind, Humanity. Being humble is must," she added.

During the lockdown, " I'm going to miss the iftari as I have many memories of the occasion. Each year, Iftar meals are varied and delicacies. From rich curries to lovely desserts and fruits and juice and salads. Although, the sweets are my favourite," she added.

On the work front, she was last seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13.

