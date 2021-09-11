Devotees in Agra Preferring Eco-friendly Idols on Ganesh Chaturthi

The auspicious 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 10 and several cities across the country have been decorated with huge pandals of Lord Ganesha idols. The temples and pandals in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra are also decorated on the occasion. On Thursday evening, devotees were seen purchasing colourful Ganesha idols available in the market. According to the sculptors, people, this year, are preferring eco-friendly idols that are made of clay and mud instead of POP idols, which do not decompose easily and pollute the water bodies.

Special idols of little Ganesha sitting on the shoulders of PM Narendra Modi has become the centre of attraction in the market. The sculptors of Agra have also made idols of Ganesha holding a hockey stick in hand, honouring India’s bronze medal at the Olympics after 41 years. An idol of Ganesha vaccinating God Shiv is also being talked about among the people.

However, the Agra District Administration has not permitted “Shobha Yatras” on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi due to the novel coronavirus pandemic across the country and has asked people to establish Ganesha idols in their homes.

A local sculptor Lokesh said, “On Ganesh Chaturthi, we are expecting to sell idols in large numbers. Devotees are especially ordering for the idols made of mud. People have become aware of saving the environment. The eco-friendly idols have seeds inside them that will grow into a plant after the immersion of the idol.

The festival is majorly celebrated in Maharashtra. The state government has imposed Section 144 in Mumbai from Sept 10-19 to prohibit processions of Ganpati in the city. The physical darshans in the pandals are also banned in the state.

