Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Date, Puja Muhurat and Paran Timings

Devshayani Ekadashi fast is observed on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month. From this day, all the Gods, including Lord Vishnu, go into Yoga Nidra, while the family of Lord Shiva remains awake.

Tirupati astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava explains the puja muhurat and Parana time.

According to Devshayani Ekadashi 2022 Tithi Panchang, the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month starts at 04:39 pm on Saturday, July 9, and will remain till 02.13 pm on July 10, Sunday.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2022 Muhurta:

On the day of Devshayani Ekadashi, three yogas are being formed, namely — Ravi Yoga, Shubh Yoga, and Shukla Yoga. Shubh yoga will start in the wee hours of the day and remain until 12.45 pm. After that, Shukla Yoga will take place. Meanwhile, Ravi’s Yoga will start from 05:31 am and will continue till 09:55 am. All these yogas are auspicious for carrying out important work.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2022 Parana:

Those who are going to observe the Devshayani Ekadashi fast on July 10 can do the Parana the next day on July 11, Monday between 05.31 am to 08.17 am. On this day, Dwadashi Tithi will end at 11.13 am.

Significance of Devshayani Ekadashi:

Lord Vishnu goes into Yoga Nidra from Devshayani Ekadashi. Lord Shiva runs the universe for four months. Manglik works like marriage, engagement, shaving, etc. do not take place in these four months.

