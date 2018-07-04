English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor Makes a Statement with Her Chic Fashion Choices; See Pics
Janhvi Kapoor is a vision for sore eyes during the promotions of 'Dhadak'.
Janhvi Kapoor is a vision for sore eyes during the promotions of 'Dhadak'.
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s big Bollywood debut in Marathi film Sairat’s official adaptation Dhadak is just a few days away. With mounting pressure of their first film’s release and huge expectations from the two kids — Janhvi being veteran actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Ishaan being actor Shahid Kapoor’s brother — the young debutantes are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their film. And while the two are on a promotional spree across various cities in country, holding media interactions and appearing on television reality shows, it’s Janhvi Kapoor who has been stealing the show each time with her fabulous sartorial choices.
From sporting an Anita Dongre crop top and skirt, Luisa Beccaria white dress to making a statement in a custom-made Punit Balana pink backless crop top teamed with floral printed skirt, Janhvi has been setting pulses racing with each of her recent appearances.
Take a look.
In fact, her lilac tunic and cape combination, courtesy Ritika Mirchandani, was a pleasant choice too.
Also, Janhvi looked lovely exuding summer vibes in a cream top and skirt, courtesy Surily G.
Take a look.
Janhvi and Ishaan's Dhadak will hit the theatres on July 20.
Also Watch
From sporting an Anita Dongre crop top and skirt, Luisa Beccaria white dress to making a statement in a custom-made Punit Balana pink backless crop top teamed with floral printed skirt, Janhvi has been setting pulses racing with each of her recent appearances.
Take a look.
In fact, her lilac tunic and cape combination, courtesy Ritika Mirchandani, was a pleasant choice too.
Also, Janhvi looked lovely exuding summer vibes in a cream top and skirt, courtesy Surily G.
Take a look.
Janhvi and Ishaan's Dhadak will hit the theatres on July 20.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shantanu David
-
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Crosses 3 Lakh Units Sales Mark in 28 Months
- Forget Me Not, Rishabh Pant Reminds National Selectors
- Suhana Khan and AbRam Look Adorable in a Photo Shared by Mom Gauri Khan; See Pic
- Virat Kohli Breaks Another Record, Becomes Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs
- Sachin Tendulkar Shares Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan as Legends Get Together