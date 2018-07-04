GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor Makes a Statement with Her Chic Fashion Choices; See Pics

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 4, 2018, 10:53 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor is a vision for sore eyes during the promotions of 'Dhadak'.
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s big Bollywood debut in Marathi film Sairat’s official adaptation Dhadak is just a few days away. With mounting pressure of their first film’s release and huge expectations from the two kids — Janhvi being veteran actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Ishaan being actor Shahid Kapoor’s brother — the young debutantes are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their film. And while the two are on a promotional spree across various cities in country, holding media interactions and appearing on television reality shows, it’s Janhvi Kapoor who has been stealing the show each time with her fabulous sartorial choices.

From sporting an Anita Dongre crop top and skirt, Luisa Beccaria white dress to making a statement in a custom-made Punit Balana pink backless crop top teamed with floral printed skirt, Janhvi has been setting pulses racing with each of her recent appearances.

Take a look.

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on










In fact, her lilac tunic and cape combination, courtesy Ritika Mirchandani, was a pleasant choice too.

Also, Janhvi looked lovely exuding summer vibes in a cream top and skirt, courtesy Surily G.

Take a look.







Janhvi and Ishaan's Dhadak will hit the theatres on July 20.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Shantanu David
