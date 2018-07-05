Dhadak Promotions: Celebrity Make-up Artist Vardan Nayak Deconstructs Janhvi Kapoor's Effortless Looks

A post shared by Vardan Nayak (@vardannayak) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:46am PDT

A post shared by Vardan Nayak (@vardannayak) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:25am PDT

A post shared by Vardan Nayak (@vardannayak) on Jul 2, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT

A post shared by Vardan Nayak (@vardannayak) on Jul 4, 2018 at 3:35am PDT

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the veteran actor late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, is all geared up for her big Bollywood debut Dhadak which is all set to release soon.The star kid, who has on most occasions charmed onlookers with her youthfulness and stunning beauty, not to mention her flawless skin, comes across as someone who likes to indulge in various skincare regimes to keep her skin glowing at all times.In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, celebrity make-up artist Vardan Nayak, who has worked with Janhvi on several occassions, revealed that the star kid keeps her beauty regimen natural. Vardan also spoke about the different oils that the actress uses and the type of moisturisers Janhvi likes to apply."Janhvi keeps her beauty regimen natural. She uses oils like almond oil and also uses vitamin C serums — her favorite — on her face. She also applies a lot of moisturizer which gives her a fresh look," Vardan told Elle in a recent interview.Taking to his Instagram page, Vardan listed a few tips to get Janhvi's dewy-faced beauty look. He wrote:- Use a moisturiser: This helps add a glow to your face.- Pick a light shade of blush: Use peach and pink shades that give a natural look.- Go heavy on mascara: Skip the kohl and apply lots of mascara. Even better if you use an eye lash curler for your lashes.Janhvi Kapoor has been busy travelling from city to city promoting her upcoming film Dhadak. And while she is dealing with the hectic schedule like a pro, she is also managing to keep her look effortlessly and fresh round the clock.Take a look.