Dhamakedar Tips and Chicest Ice-Breakers To Light Up Your Dating Life This Festive Season

The most exciting season of the year is finally here! As all the Mirchi lights, lehengas, kurtas, and rangoli’s start making appearances in our daily lives, everyone’s happy because that means it’s festival season. This is the month when boring outfits leave the chat, and slaying fits join the party. Tinder members are too getting into the festive mood with mentions ‘festive’, ‘Diya’, ‘Pataka’, and ‘Holidate’ showing a considerable increase across bios.

To help you find the right ‘lit’ match this holiday season whether online or IRL, we have shared some tips and tricks from relationship expert, Dr. Chandni Tugnait, along with some witty ice-breakers to make your bios a little more enticing:

1. Vibe check your match’s profiles with your friends

Always, always! vibe check with friends, sure they can be picky but that’s only because they know you deserve the best! We all know that sometimes we need our friends to take off those rose-tinted glasses that make us blind to potential red flags. On the other hand, our friends may just be the push we need to shoot our shot with that crush. No matter what it may be, rely on your besties to make sure your match will add extra sparkle to your festive season

2. Shine bright like a diamond

When it comes to dating, first impressions count . Wear those boujee outfits you’ve been hiding away in your closet, yes that outfit! The one that makes you look chic, elegant, and everything you’ve ever dreamed of, the one that makes you feel like the main character. Also, it’s important to bring your best energy and enthusiasm to the occasion. Pick the colours that’ll enhance your personality and confidence and go be your best, baddest self!

3. Pick an activity you both like to do

Meeting new people can be a bit awkward because you don’t know the other person really well. Indulge in activities you both like – playing Uno or Teen Patti, making cute DIY decorations or just go all out and dance with them like nobody’s watching. This will not only give you a chance to have some fun, but also to build a truly intimate connection with your date.

4. Get creative with your gifts

All those years of art and craft classes, your mom forcefully sent you to in summer vacations are finally about to come in handy, it’s finally time to dust off those skills and get to work. When it comes to gifts, most people tend to stick with the usual suspects: be it a box of soan papdi or a combo of dry fruits, but if you really want to woo your date this Diwali, you need to think outside the traditional box. Be creative and give them a personalized gift that’ll make your match feel special, and help you create a good first impression.

5. Don’t forget to spruce up your profile

Above all else, remember to have fun. Work on your bio and transform it like it’s the climactic makeover scene from The Princess Diaries, and find your fiery match to make this Diwali extra special.

In fact, here are some ice-breakers for to get into Diwali dating mode:

● Are you a balcony on Diwali? Because I don’t see any other reason for you to be so lit

● Crackers don’t match the sparkles you can bring to my life

● All this Kaju-Katli and you’re still the snack I want.

● I can’t afford skechers, will you light up my world?

● Girl are you Sita? Because you make all my 10 heads turn.

Festivals are all about positivity and excitement all around, so get ready to put yourself out there, make dhamakedar memories and find the perfect match to share those crackling vibes with.

