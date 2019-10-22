Dhanteras 2019: Wishes, SMS, Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Hindu festival of Diwali. Dhanteras is celebrated all across India and neighbouring country Nepal as well. The term Dhanteras is an amalgamation of two Sanskrit words: ‘Dhan’ and ‘teras’. 'Dhan' means wealth and ‘teras’ refers to the thirteenth day in the moon cycle. As per Hindu beliefs, on the day of Dhanteras, it is considered highly auspicious to purchase gold, silver and precious items.

On the day of Dhanteras, devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi who is the Goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity.

This year, Dhanteras falls on October 25. Here are some heartwarming greetings with which you can wish your dear ones on Dhanteras.

1. May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams,

fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues,

different perspectives, everything bright &

beautiful and fill Your days with pleasant surprises and moments.

Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

2. On this auspicious festival, may your life:

Shimmer with Silver;

Shine with Gold;

And dazzle like Platinum!

Happy Dhanteras!

3. Sun glows for a day,

Candle for an hour,

Matchstick for a minute,

But a wish can glow days forever,

So here is my wish for glowing Dhanteras 2019!

4. May this Dhanteras endow you with opulence and prosperity,

Happiness comes to you steps,

Wishing you and your family Happy Dhanteras!

5. Wealth may be temporary but blessings are permanent

Happy Dhanteras 2019

6. May Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj bless your business to rise above all challenges Happy Dhanteras to you!

7. On this festive day of Dhanteras may the Divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bestow on you bountiful fortune. Here’s sending you my good wishes for you.

