Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Dhanteras 2019: Wishes, SMS, Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

On the day of Dhanteras, devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi who is the Goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 22, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dhanteras 2019: Wishes, SMS, Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones
(Photo courtesy: Reuters/ File pic)

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Hindu festival of Diwali. Dhanteras is celebrated all across India and neighbouring country Nepal as well. The term Dhanteras is an amalgamation of two Sanskrit words: ‘Dhan’ and ‘teras’. 'Dhan' means wealth and ‘teras’ refers to the thirteenth day in the moon cycle. As per Hindu beliefs, on the day of Dhanteras, it is considered highly auspicious to purchase gold, silver and precious items.

On the day of Dhanteras, devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi who is the Goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity.

This year, Dhanteras falls on October 25. Here are some heartwarming greetings with which you can wish your dear ones on Dhanteras.

1. May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams,

fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues,

different perspectives, everything bright &

beautiful and fill Your days with pleasant surprises and moments.

Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

2. On this auspicious festival, may your life:

Shimmer with Silver;

Shine with Gold;

And dazzle like Platinum!

Happy Dhanteras!

3. Sun glows for a day,

Candle for an hour,

Matchstick for a minute,

But a wish can glow days forever,

So here is my wish for glowing Dhanteras 2019!

4. May this Dhanteras endow you with opulence and prosperity,

Happiness comes to you steps,

Wishing you and your family Happy Dhanteras!

5. Wealth may be temporary but blessings are permanent

Happy Dhanteras 2019

6. May Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj bless your business to rise above all challenges Happy Dhanteras to you!

7. On this festive day of Dhanteras may the Divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bestow on you bountiful fortune. Here’s sending you my good wishes for you.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram