Dhanteras 2020 Date: All You Need to Know about Puja Muhurat and Significance of Festival

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the biggest Hindu festival of Diwali. The festival coincides with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth tithi) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kubera (the treasurer or the God of wealth) and Yamraj (God of Death) are worshipped by devotees on the day.

Dhanteras 2020 Date and Time

Dhanteras, this year, will be celebrated on November 13. The Trayodashi Tithi or Dhanteras tithi will begin at 9:30pm on November 12 and will end at 5:59pm on November 13.

Dhanteras 2020 Puja Shubh Muhurat

The Dhanteras Puja is performed after sunset in the evening. The Pradosh Kaal Muhurat is considered best for Dhanteras Puja. The Pradosh Kaal will begin at 5:28pm and last until 8:07pm on November 13. The Vrishabha Kaal, happens along during Pradosh Kaal, is good for carrying out the Dhanteras puja and rituals. The Vrishabha Kaal will begin at 5:32pm and will end at 7:28pm on November 13. The Yama Deepam shubh muhurat will fall between 5:28pm to 5:59pm.

Dhanteras 2020 Puja Significance

On the day of Dhanteras, during the Satyuga, the God of medicines – Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess of wealth – Lakshmi Devi emerged from the depth of the ocean bed during Samudra Manthan to obtain the Amrit (immortality). Lord Dhanvantari, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, appeared holding a Kalash containing the divine nectar or elixir. Devi Lakshmi is worshipped by the devotees on Dhanteras for a wealthy and prosperous life.

Dhanteras is believed to be an auspicious day to make significant purchases, especially articles of gold, silver and items of utensils. Hindus believe buying on this day brings good luck, wealth and prosperity. People light diyas in the evening and also decorate their houses on the day of Dhanteras. They light incense sticks, offer sweets and flowers to Goddess Lakshmi and members of the family congregate together to perform Puja.