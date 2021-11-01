Dhanteras 2021: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Timings

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is a Hindu festival in which the Hindu God of Ayurveda, Dhanvantari, who is an avatar of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped. The word “Dhanteras" consists of two parts — “Dhan” refers to wealth and “Teras” means “thirteen." Dhanteras is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha on the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar. Below we look at the date of the Dhanteras celebration this year, the date, time, the rituals and the significance of this auspicious event.

DHANTERAS 2021: DATE

Dhanteras will be celebrated this year on November 2. The sacred event is part of the Diwali or Deepavali celebrations which begin this year on November 2 and end on November 6 with Bhai Dooj.

DHANTERAS 2021: SHUBH MUHURAT

Shubh Muhurat refers to the period considered the most auspicious for performing every religious ceremony in Hinduism. For this year’s Dhanteras celebration, the Shubh Muhurat begins around 5.42 pm and ends by 7.31 pm.

DHANTERAS: PUJA VIDHI

Puja Vidhi refers to the manner of worship during a Hindu religious rite. Devotees purchase various items, in particular household items such as utensils and broomsticks. Such items are then offered to the god Dhanvantari during the puja rituals. People also purchase gold and silver items such as jewellery, coins, and bars for this occasion.

DHANTERAS: SIGNIFICANCE

Since Lord Dhanvantari is the god of Ayurvedic medicine, Dhanteras is observed for the wellbeing of one’s family members or kin. Lord Dhanvantari is considered to be the healer of all ailments. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanvantari, who is a physician of the gods, appeared before the Devas and the Asuras during Samudra Manthan. He held in his hands Amrita, or the nectar of immortality and also the text called Ayurveda.

The Devas and the Asuras both wanted the nectar to become immortal, which led to a fight between the two mythical groups. It was Garuda, often depicted as a large eagle-like bird, or a half-human, half-bird creature, which protected the nectar from the Asuras.

