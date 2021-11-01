Dhanteras 2021: Donation of These Things Brings You Luck and Prosperity

The festival of Dhanteras is celebrated on the first day during the five-day Diwali festival. The devotees worship the father of Ayurveda and Kuber lord Dhanvanatri, who is considered to be the god of wealth. The day is majorly celebrated for shopping and purchasing utensils, gold and silver. Many people buy electronic items and vehicles on this day.

As much as shopping is auspicious on the day of Dhanteras, donation of a few items on the same day is also considered propitious. It is believed that donating on the day of Dhanteras pleases Goddess Lakshmi. Maa Laxmi blesses her devotees with happiness and prosperity.

One has to take care of important things while donating something on the day of Dhanteras. The first is that you should never give white coloured things to charity. The second thing is that whatever you want to donate, donate it before sunset otherwise the donation will not be considered as effective. You can read below the things that are considered auspicious to donate on the day of Dhanteras.

Foodgrains

Donation of the food grains on the day of Dhanteras is considered promising. You can also donate the food items to a poor person on this day. Sweets and Dakshina are the most important things required to be included in the donation to the poor. It is believed that this brings happiness and prosperity to your house.

Clothes

Donating clothes on Dhanteras is also important. Donating clothes to a poor and needy person on this day will bring happiness and wealth to your house. But white coloured clothes should not be donated as it is considered inauspicious. Donating yellow clothes on the day of Dhanteras is considered very auspicious.

Iron

Donation of Iron is considered good on the day of Dhanteras. It is believed that misfortune turns to good luck. It opens all the doors of luck and happiness is welcomed in the house.

Broom

As per Hindu beliefs, there is a tradition of buying a new broom on the day of Dhanteras and Diwali. But donating a broom on the day of Dhanteras is also considered very auspicious. You can donate a new broom to a sweeper or in a temple. It will bring auspiciousness to your life throughout the year.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News 18 does not confirm these. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert. )

