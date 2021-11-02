Almost all of us prepare ahead of Diwali to buy gold coins or jewellery. Besides their financial value, precious metals also contribute to our social wellbeing. Investing in gold during auspicious days like Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras is not only a way to preserve old customs, but it is also a smart investment.

Dhanteras begins two days before Diwali.

This is the day of Lord Dhanvantri, who is credited with disseminating Ayurvedic knowledge and alleviating disease-related suffering. However, for a long period in India’s cultural and religious history, people have passionately believed that doing and purchasing a few items on Dhanteras may open the gates to luck and wealth.

Dhanteras 2021 is only a few days away, and if you haven’t chosen what to buy yet, we have some ideas for you.

GOLD AND DIAMOND NECKLACE

Investing in quality jewellery may enhance your fortunate Dhanteras day. The finest option for jewellery is a combination of colourful gemstones, gold, and silver.

GOLD BANGLES OR RINGS

Jewellery with exquisite embellishments, like bangles and rings, can give an element of surprise to your festive appearance and is an investment worth considering.

EARRINGS

If you prefer simplicity, bulky necklaces are definitely not for you, but you can still make a statement with your earrings. You can buy large traditional earrings with a one-of-a-kind design.

MEENAKARI JEWELLERY

If you are a jewellery lover and do not want to buy traditional tools or coins, you may find delight in some lovely meenakari jewellery. Meenakari is a Persian technique for painting the surface of metals with a variety of colours.

MODULAR AND LIGHT WEIGHT JEWELLERY

The modular jewellery concept has been popular among those looking to invest during Dhanteras. Such modern jewellery sets are long-lasting and appropriate for a variety of events. This jewellery assembles and customises numerous parts for multifunctional use.

