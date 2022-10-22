Dhanteras 2022: 5 Mantras To Recite While Worshipping Lord Kuber

Dhanteras is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. Falling right ahead of Diwali, the day signifies the birth of Lord Dhanvantari who is the god of Ayurveda. According to Hindu mythological texts, Lord Dhanvantari appeared after the Samudra Manthan on this day, along with Goddess Lakshmi.

Devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi and the god of wealth, Lord Kuber. This year Dhanteras will fall on October 23.

It is said that Lord Dhanvantari appeared with Amrit Kalas during Samudra Manthan due to which the God of Ayurveda is worshipped on this day. Dhanteras is therefore, also known as Dhanvantari Trayodashi or Dhantrayodashi. The Saumdra Manthan also saw the emergence of Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. However, since Lord Kuber is considered the King of wealth among the gods, he also holds a special place on the day of Dhanteras.

On dhanteras, people buy utensils and precious metals such as silver and gold. Copper and brass utensils are the most popular things that people buy on Dhanteras apart from precious metals.

Kubera was a huge devotee of Lord Shiva, and the mythological epics contain some shlokas that can be recited while worshipping Lord Kuber. Here are the mantras to be recited when worshipping Lord Kuber:

1. Very Rare Kubera Mantra – Mantra- Srim, Him Shrim, Hrim Shreem Kleem Vitteshwaraya Namah.

2. Viniyog – Asya Shri Kuber Mantrasya Vishwamitra Rishih Vrihaspati Chhand Shivamitra Dhaneshwaro Devata Samaabhishtsiddhartha jape Viniyogah.

3. Manujvaha Vimanavarasthitam Gurudaratnanibham Nidhinakam Shiva Sankh Yuktadivi Bhooshit Vargade DadhGatam Bhajtwamdlam.

4. Ashtakshara Mantra – Vaishravana Swahah.

5. Shadakshar Mantra – Yakshay Kuberay Vaishravnay Dhan Dhanyaadhipataye Dhandhaanyaa Samriddhi Dehi Me Daapay Daapay Swahaa.

