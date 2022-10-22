Dhanteras 2022: Why Do We Buy Broom on Dhanatrayodashi?

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali 2022 is just around the corner. Dhanteras, also commonly known as Dhanatrayodashi, marks the first day of the five-day long Diwali festivities. Every year, it is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, Dhanteras is being celebrated today.

On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha, Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. The Hindu God of Ayurveda, Lord Dhanvantari, is also worshipped on Dhanteras. It’s believed that devotees who worship Lord Dhanvantari are bestowed with good health and prosperity.

The day derives its name from Lord Dhanvantari and the trayodashi tithi on which it is celebrated. That’s how the day is known as Dhanteras.

In many states it’s a common practice to buy gold, silver and untensils on the Dhanteras. It’s believed that buying precious metals and even utensils on this day brings wealth and good fortune to home.

In addition to jewellery and utensils, brooms also have a special significance on Dhanteras. Purchasing a broom on this day is considered lucky.

It is believed that buying a broom will prevent Goddess Lakshmi from leaving one’s house. It is also said that bringing a broom home on Dhanteras helps one do away with debts and brings joy to the family. Brooms are commonly used in every household to keep the house clean. It is believed that cleanliness attracts Goddess Lakshmi. This is why buying brooms is considered auspicious on Dhanteras.

