Dhanteras Special Recipe: Make Anjeer Kaju Rolls at Home

Diwali preparations are in full swing across the country. Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. The festival signifies the emergence of God of Ayurveda, Lord Dhanvantari and people buy utensils and precious metals to celebrate it. The festival can be made even more special and auspicious by preparing the delicious Anjeer Kaju Roll to offer to the gods.

Anjeer Kaju Roll is extremely flavorful and very beneficial for your health. Figs and cashews are the main ingredients in the dish, and both are great health promoters. Moreover, it isn’t even difficult to prepare this healthy and delicious sweet. Here is the easy recipe to make Anjeer Kaju Rolls:

Ingredients

Cashew Powder – 1 bowl

Almond Powder – 1 bowl

Fig paste – 1 bowl

Poppy seeds – ½ cup

Cashew Pieces – 2 tbsp

Food colour – as per requirement

Milk powder – 2 tbsp

Desi Ghee – as per requirement

Sugar – ¾ cup

Recipe

To make Anjeer Kaju Roll, soak the fig in water for 2 hours and prepare its paste by mixing figs in a grinder. Now put sugar and half a cup of water in a vessel and put it on the gas to heat. Boil the water till 1/2 string syrup is ready. After this, add almond and cashew powder to the syrup and make a thick paste.

When the paste is ready, add a spoonful of desi ghee and mix it and divide the mixture into two equal parts. Now add yellow food colour and cashew pieces in one of the parts and mix it well with the paste and keep aside.

After this, add green food colour to the other half of the mixture and mix it well with the paste and keep it aside for some time. Now pour two spoons of desi ghee on a pan and heat it on medium flame. After it melts, add fig paste and 1 teaspoon of sugar. Cook for a few seconds and then add milk powder, cashew and almond powder, red colour and mix it all well. When this anjeer mix is cooked well, turn off the gas.

After this, apply ghee on a butter paper and take the yellow mixture and roll it and keep it in a plate. Similarly, roll out the yellow and red mixture and make a roll by placing them one on top of the other. Then coat the poppy seeds over the roll and keep it for 2-3 hours so that the rolls get solidified. After that, cut the roll into pieces. Delicious anjeer roll is ready for the guests.

