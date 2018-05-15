GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Dhanush Walks the Cannes Red Carpet for Hollywood Venture 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir'

Dhanush on Tuesday morning posted a photograph of himself along with the film's director Ken Scott. In the image, Dhanush is seen donning a crisp white shirt paired with a black suit and bow tie. He is also seen sporting a handlebar moustache.

IANS

Updated:May 15, 2018, 4:03 PM IST
A file photo of Dhanush.
Actor-filmmaker-singer Dhanush walked the red carpet at the 71st Cannes Film Festival for his maiden Hollywood venture "The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir".

"Cannes 2018. 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' red carpet. Fakir's next stop will be Paris. See you all soon," Dhanush captioned the image.

Dhanush's sister-in-law and filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth re-tweeted his photograph and said the actor-filmmaker is making the country proud.

"That's truly remarkable D sir! Making India proud," she wrote.

"The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir" is an English and French comedy-adventure film. It is based on a novel by Romain Puertolas titled "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe".

Dhanush launched the film's poster at Cannes.

