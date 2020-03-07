Dharmendra Enjoys Organic Farming, Shares Glimpse on Social Media

Veteran actor Dharmendra ruled Bollywood for decades. The 84-year-old actor, who doesn’t feature in many films these days, stays in touch with his fans through social media. He posts pictures and videos to keep everyone updated with his life.

The Sholay actor spends most of his time at his 100-acre Lonavala farmhouse. The actor was learning organic farming for years and seems like he has finally aced it. On Thursday, Dharmendra shared a video to show the glimpse of vegetables grown at his farmhouse this season.

In the farmhouse, we can see tomatoes, cauliflower, brinjal and cabbages, among other vegetables. Here’s a look:

He also shares videos with his farm workers, featuring them and their hard work in growing the organic fruits and vegetables.

The Padma Bhushan-awardee has been involved in farming activities since a long time now. The actor, who belongs to a Jat family, has talked in the past about how much he loves farming.

“I am a Jat. Jats love their land and their farms. I spend most of my time in my farmhouse at Lonavala these days. Organic farming is our focus and we grow rice. I also have some buffaloes there,” Dharmendra said in a 2015 interview.

