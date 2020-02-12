Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Dharmendra to Launch New Farm-to-fork Restaurant Called 'He-Man' On Valentine's Day

This is Dharmendra's second restaurant after the popular Garam Dharam Dhaba. He-Man will open on the Karnal Highway.

IANS

Updated:February 12, 2020, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dharmendra to Launch New Farm-to-fork Restaurant Called 'He-Man' On Valentine's Day
Image of Dharmendra, courtesy of Instagram

Bollywood icon Dharmendra is coming up with a new farm-to-fork restaurant named He-Man, which will be inaugurated on Valentine's Day. The veteran superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to announce his new venture.

This is Dharmendra's second restaurant after the popular Garam Dharam Dhaba. He-Man will open on the Karnal Highway.

Dharmendra, who is popularly known as the 'He-Man of Bollywood', wrote on Instagram, "Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' now I'm announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called 'He Man', friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me. love you all... your Dharam."

The actor also shared an e-invite for his fans, which reads, "Dear fans, with immense joy and gratitude, I want to announce the launch of the first ever farm to fork restaurant called He-Man. Launching this Valentine's Day 10.30 a.m. on Karnal Highway."

Dharmendra has been working hard to set up his farm-to-fork restaurant for a while now. He keeps sharing videos on social media of his farm, with farmers displaying fresh vegetables like cabbages, gourd, beetroot, brinjals, ladies fingers and fruits.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram