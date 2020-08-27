Dia Mirza Looks Dreamy in Her Latest Photoshoot, See Here
In one snap, Dia Mirza looks dreamy while staring at something, with her hairs falling over her shoulders in a wavy pattern.
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza can leave anyone spellbound with her beauty and simplicity. That said, the former Miss Asia Pacific has once again stunned the internet with her latest photoshoot.
Sharing a picture in a red gown, the actress wrote, “Stumbling over perfection, chasing the light and playing with shadows”. She also credited the team behind the lens. In the picture, Dia can be seen beaming in sunlight as she lies down candidly with her hair neatly tucked in a pony.
The picture has gathered more than 36 thousand likes on Instagram.
She shared two more monochrome pictures from the same shoot. In one snap, she looks dreamy while staring at something, with her hairs falling over her shoulders in a wavy pattern. She captioned it, “It’s in the cracks and imperfections where true beauty lies”.
Music composer Vishal Dadlani commented on the caption, “Oh, good. I must be utterly gorgeous, then!” The picture also received love from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Tahira Kashyap.
It is not easy to find happiness in ourselves, and it is not possible to find it elsewhere. - Anais Nin Outfit courtesy: @bhaavyabhatnagar Jewellery courtesy: @viangevintage Hair and makeup by: @shraddhamishra8 @snehak_12 Styled by: @theiatekchandaney Photos by: @rafique_sayed
In yet another picture, Dia looks stylish and pretty as she dons a French bow on a tight bun. She is wearing a see-through embroidered jacket in the monochrome picture, which she captioned, “It is not easy to find happiness in ourselves and it is not possible to find it elsewhere - Anais Nin."
