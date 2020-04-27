Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dia Mirza Shares Glimpse of How Lockdown is Positively Impacting the Nature

Dia Mirza highlighted the positive effects of lockdown by emphasising how the water of river Ganga has become cleaner with minimum human activities.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 27, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
Dia Mirza Shares Glimpse of How Lockdown is Positively Impacting the Nature
Image: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Actor Dia Mirza has always been vocal about global issues. In her recent social media post, the actress who is also UN's goodwill ambassador for the environment shared a significant piece of information.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Dia reposted a video that was originally uploaded by Ministry of Jal Shakti. The footage is the latest recording taken from Hrishikesh of river Ganga. The clip essentially captures the view of the flowing river with clear looking water and the rare visibility of the riverbed.

“A lockdown on human activity is restoring natural resources. Clean water is necessary for health and progress Droplet#CleanGanga,” reads Dia’s thread caption.

Dia who has been a staunch supporter of environmental awareness issues has initiated cleanliness campaigns in Mumbai.

For the unversed, she made her television debut with an adventure travel food documentary called, Ganga - The Soul of India. In the show extensively shot in and around Uttarakhand, hostess Dia is seen sharing experiences of new recipes and stories from unseen destinations.

Meanwhile, Dia’s 2019 web-series, Kaafir got her the Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020. The show had Mohit Raina play a significant role.

On the big screen, Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The movie featured Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Maya Sarao, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Kumud Mishra in main roles.

