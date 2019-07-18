Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Dia Mirza Turns Blogger to Spread Awareness on Environment

Dia Mirza is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and a UN Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals.

IANS

Updated:July 18, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dia Mirza Turns Blogger to Spread Awareness on Environment
Image: Instagram/ Dia Mirza
Loading...

Actress-producer Dia Mirza, who is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and a UN Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, will take to blogging in order to create awareness about the environment and to remind people how each and every action counts.

"I feel blogs and authored pieces lend the opportunity to further advocacy in a personal way. We need our conversations to connect us a lot more to our environment. There is a very harmful effect our lifestyles and consumption patterns are having on our health and lives," Dia said.

"I want to be able to share what I am learning along my journey towards better awareness on waste management and sustainability. I enjoy writing and have been writing articles for publications over the years but now, I want to make my efforts in writing more consistent."

In the past, Dia has spoken against the use of single-use plastic.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram