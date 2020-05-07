Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dia Mirza's Tenure As UN Environment Emissary Extended

Dia Mirza, who is also a United Nations Sustainability Development Goals Advocate, feels the extension is another opportunity to work towards changing things.

IANS

May 7, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
Image: Dia Mirza/Instagram

Actress-producer Dia Mirza's term as United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador has been extended. She will now be serving till the end of 2022.

Dia, who is also a United Nations Sustainability Development Goals Advocate, feels the extension is another opportunity to work towards changing things for nature.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve as UNEP ambassador. My association with the United Nations Environment Programme has been an extraordinary learning curve," she said, adding: "It has defined my purpose and I hope to continue to learn and make a difference towards improving environmental consciousness. Now more than ever before we need to make every effort possible to act on climate, protect wildlife, biodiversity, and secure our natural resources."

Underlining the role Dia has played, Dechen Tsering, Regional Director and Representative for Asia and the Pacific, UNEP, said: "Your support to UNEP as our Goodwill Ambassador since 2017 has been greatly valued. Your contributions to World Environment Day, Beat Plastic Pollution, Circular Fashion and other UNEP campaigns and initiatives have helped broaden the scope and impact of our outreach. We look to you to continue to assist us in our advocacy efforts and communicate to the public the vision and values that guide our work".

