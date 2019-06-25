Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Diabetes Affects Man's Fertility, Here are 7 Foods to Keep the Disease at Bay

Diabetes may cause erectile dysfunction by affecting the health of small blood vessels and lowering testosterone levels.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Diabetes Affects Man's Fertility, Here are 7 Foods to Keep the Disease at Bay
Following a healthy diet could promote healthy cell aging in women, possibly lowering the risk of disease. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ andresr/ Istock.com)
Loading...

Diabetes occurs due to high levels of blood sugar, which is the main source of energy in the body. The disease occurs when the pancreas stops producing insulin or the body becomes inefficient in using the hormone. Having high levels of glucose for a longer duration can potentially cause various health problems including diabetes and heart problems. Furthermore, diabetes can cause male infertility as well.

Diabetes may cause erectile dysfunction by affecting the health of small blood vessels and lowering testosterone levels. It also lowers sex drive, by lowering testosterone levels and reduces ejaculate volume-by affecting the small nerves that control ejaculation and by lowering testosterone levels. While each of these conditions can be fairly easy to correct with oral medications — Viagra, Cialis or Levitra for erectile dysfunction; estrogen receptor modulators to correct testosterone deficiency and over the counter cold medication to restore ejaculate volume; it is always better to nip it in the bud.

Here are a few foods that can help keep diabetes at bay.

1. Green leafy vegetables: Vegetables like spinach, kale, and collard greens are healthy for a number of reasons. They’re low in calories but rich in nutrients like vitamin C, beta carotene, and magnesium that may help prevent diabetes.

2. Fish: Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, helps prevent diabetes by reducing inflammation in the body, lowering triglycerides, and raising levels of “good” HDL cholesterol.

3. Pulses: White beans, soybeans, lentils, or any other fiber-rich foods can help stabilize blood sugar. Beans are low in saturated fat and replacing rice with beans can significantly lower risk of metabolic syndrome including type 2 diabetes.

4. Olive oil: A staple in the Mediterranean diet, olive oil is filled with monosaturated fatty acids that are important in preventing diabetes because they help control blood sugar more effectively.

5. Aloe Vera: When added to juices or taken as a supplement, it aides the pancreas cells to help them stimulate the insulin in the body, thus lowering blood sugar.

6. Citrus fruits: Oranges and other citrus fruits not only taste delicious but also contain antioxidants that may help the body break down fat and balance insulin levels.

7. Whole grains: They are rich in fiber, a nutrient that helps the body control blood sugar, and studies show that people who eat more fiber have a reduced risk of diabetes.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram