Diabetes Affects Man's Fertility, Here are 7 Foods to Keep the Disease at Bay

Diabetes occurs due to high levels of blood sugar, which is the main source of energy in the body. The disease occurs when the pancreas stops producing insulin or the body becomes inefficient in using the hormone. Having high levels of glucose for a longer duration can potentially cause various health problems including diabetes and heart problems. Furthermore, diabetes can cause male infertility as well.

Diabetes may cause erectile dysfunction by affecting the health of small blood vessels and lowering testosterone levels. It also lowers sex drive, by lowering testosterone levels and reduces ejaculate volume-by affecting the small nerves that control ejaculation and by lowering testosterone levels. While each of these conditions can be fairly easy to correct with oral medications — Viagra, Cialis or Levitra for erectile dysfunction; estrogen receptor modulators to correct testosterone deficiency and over the counter cold medication to restore ejaculate volume; it is always better to nip it in the bud.

Here are a few foods that can help keep diabetes at bay.

1. Green leafy vegetables: Vegetables like spinach, kale, and collard greens are healthy for a number of reasons. They’re low in calories but rich in nutrients like vitamin C, beta carotene, and magnesium that may help prevent diabetes.

2. Fish: Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, helps prevent diabetes by reducing inflammation in the body, lowering triglycerides, and raising levels of “good” HDL cholesterol.

3. Pulses: White beans, soybeans, lentils, or any other fiber-rich foods can help stabilize blood sugar. Beans are low in saturated fat and replacing rice with beans can significantly lower risk of metabolic syndrome including type 2 diabetes.

4. Olive oil: A staple in the Mediterranean diet, olive oil is filled with monosaturated fatty acids that are important in preventing diabetes because they help control blood sugar more effectively.

5. Aloe Vera: When added to juices or taken as a supplement, it aides the pancreas cells to help them stimulate the insulin in the body, thus lowering blood sugar.

6. Citrus fruits: Oranges and other citrus fruits not only taste delicious but also contain antioxidants that may help the body break down fat and balance insulin levels.

7. Whole grains: They are rich in fiber, a nutrient that helps the body control blood sugar, and studies show that people who eat more fiber have a reduced risk of diabetes.