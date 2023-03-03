CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :HoliPriyanka Chopra Diet PlanMen skincareWomens DayParenting
Home » News » Lifestyle » Diabetes Diet Plan: What To Eat And Skip To Maintain Blood Sugar Levels
2-MIN READ

Diabetes Diet Plan: What To Eat And Skip To Maintain Blood Sugar Levels

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 17:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Exercise and a healthy diet should be followed, under the supervision of doctors.

Exercise and a healthy diet should be followed, under the supervision of doctors.

More than 8 crore people in India are suffering from diabetes. Diabetic patients should have healthy foods and drinks in their meals.

Diabetes is a severe disease that causes heart-related problems, high blood pressure, kidney damage or even vision problems. We all know that diabetes is caused by unhealthy eating habits and in this condition, the level of sugar in the blood increases. If you follow the right lifestyle and eat healthy food, then you may control your blood sugar levels. In an interview with News18, Dr Priyanka Rohatgi from Bengaluru discussed the healthy lifestyle a diabetic patient must follow.

Control pre-diabetes with diet and exercise

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi said that diabetes patients should first curb the intake of carbohydrates and increase the consumption of proteins. However, if the person is pre-diabetic and if they consult doctors, this disease can be reversed and the pre-diabetic condition will not emerge as diabetes in future.

Exercise and a healthy diet should be followed, under the supervision of doctors. Dr Priyanka said that diabetic patients should consume whole grains, as they contain more fibre and reduce blood sugar levels. But when we consume refined foods such as semolina, flour and sugar, it rapidly increases the blood sugar level in the body, causing diabetes.

RELATED NEWS

Include salads, green leaves and vegetables in your diet

The health expert said that if you are pre-diabetic then it does not mean that you should not eat sweets. You can consume them in moderation. Be it diabetes or pre-diabetic, the easiest way to reverse it is by not eating too many sweets at once. Whenever you have a meal, balance the quantities of green vegetables and salads. Add fibre-rich food to your diet, as this will balance the carbohydrates. Fasting should be avoided for diabetic patients.

Healthy diet chart for diabetic patients

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi suggests that diabetic patients should increase their intake of proteins in their diet. For this, if you are eating roti, then instead of readymade flour or maida, you should eat missi roti or gram flour roti or you can mix milk or curd with gram flour and make chapatis. This will increase the protein content and will slow down the sugar levels from rising in the body. Include lentils, eggs, chicken, curd, salad and green leaves in your diet. Consume milk, curd and buttermilk for protein. She said that some foods like upma, poha, porridge have high carbohydrate content and to balance this, mix sprouts, green peas and capsicum with these items.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. diabetes
  2. Diabetes Care
  3. Healthy diet
  4. pre-diabetes
first published:March 03, 2023, 17:18 IST
last updated:March 03, 2023, 17:18 IST
Read More