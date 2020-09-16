Diabetes: Eat These Food Items to Manage Blood Sugar Level

Eating healthy food can control the blood sugar level of everyone, especially people with diabetes. Diabetes is a condition that develops when blood sugar or glucose levels are higher than normal in the human body.

Balancing meals and opting for healthy food choices can improve health condition and prevent future complications. Here is a list of some food items which can be included in your meal chart to help you lower sugar levels in the body:

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are extremely healthy and full of essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Vegetables like spinach, kale, cabbage and broccoli have fewer carbs that increases blood sugar level. They can be eaten as salads, side dishes, or drink as juice or soups.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish is one of the healthiest food in the world. It contains omega-3 fatty acids called eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, tuna and trout can help diabetic patients to decrease the risks of complications like heart disease and stroke.

Whole Grains and Wheat

Whole grains have higher levels of fibre as compare to white grains. Eating a high fibre diet is important for people with diabetes, as fibre slows the digestion process. It helps in keeping blood sugar levels stable. Some items of whole grains that can be included in your diet are brown rice and whole-grain bread, whole-grain pasta.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, grape and lemons have antidiabetic effects. One can get vitamins and minerals from the citrus fruit without worrying about getting extra carbohydrates. Antioxidants like hesperidin and naringin are responsible for the antidiabetic effects in oranges. Citrus fruits are high in vitamin C and potassium.

Berries

Berries are rich antioxidants that can help prevent illness including heart disease and cancers. Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries – all contain high levels of antioxidants, fibre and other vitamins and minerals. They can be included in breakfast recipes, eaten as a snack or used as frozen berries in a smoothie.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes have a lower GI scale than white potatoes which are a great alternative for diabetic people. They are also a great source of fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium. Sweet potatoes can be enjoyed in many ways, including baked, boiled, roasted, or mashed.

Beans

Beans are another food option for people with diabetes. The plant-based protein can full your stomach while reducing carbohydrate intake. Eating beans helps in blood sugar regulation and maintain blood pressure and cholesterol. They also contain iron, potassium, and magnesium. People can use beans in a salad, hot stew etc.