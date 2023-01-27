A person who suffers a surge in blood sugar levels due to insulin insensitivity or problem with insulin production suffers from diabetes. There are two types of diabetes namely Type 1 and Type 2. Several studies have established that diabetes could increase the risk of sepsis. Sepsis is a condition in which the body extremely reacts to an infection and it could be life threatening in most of the cases.

Sepsis is considered to be a leading cause of mortality and critical illness worldwide by many estimates. It is said that patients with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing infection and sepsis. Infection is also a major cause of death in diabetes patients.

Since diabetes compromises a patient’s immunity, they are at a higher risk of developing infections, which may lead to sepsis.

The risk factors involve having type 1, or type 2 diabetes, infected organs and chronic medical conditions. Diabetic patients who have kidney dysfunction or cardiac dysfunction can eventually develop sepsis in the affected organ and eventually it would spread to multiple organs. This can turn out to be life-threatening for diabetic patients. In sepsis infection triggers a chain reaction in the body, which often spreads quite rapidly. Sepsis often starts from infections in the urinary tract, lungs and gastrointestinal tracts. The diabetes patients often face ailments related to these organs.

Precautions to prevent the onset of sepsis due to diabetes involve controlling blood sugar levels to improve the immune response of the body, keeping a close eye on infection symptoms related to eye, urinary tract, minor injuries, etc.

As far as treatment is concerned, it’s always advisable to seek medical help immediately after noticing any kind of infection in diabetes patients. Depending on the severity of the situation, doctors would treat sepsis with antibiotics and other medicines. Antibiotics play a crucial role in treating life-threatening infections. If antibiotics fall short of treating infections and lead to severe sepsis, surgery may be required to remove tissue damaged by the infection.

