Diabetes to Depression, 5 Illnesses Men Can't Afford to Ignore

Men are usually so preoccupied that they neglect their health and at times become more vulnerable to many serious diseases. Since most men are also concerned about improving their family income, employment, and the future of children, it leads to stress and anxiety among them.

It is therefore recommended that men, after the age of 35, should pay attention to their health and consider a healthy diet, regular exercise, and body checks.

It has also been noticed that men do not seek medication unless things get serious.

Here are five major illnesses that men should be concerned about and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear-:

Erectile Dysfunction

The problem of erectile dysfunction worsens in men as they get older. It is a sexual disease that impacts one’s sex life and can also cause anxiety and depression. While erectile dysfunction is not life-threatening, it should not be overlooked.

Diabetes

Diabetes has evolved into a lifestyle disease, and its symptoms include high blood sugar, frequent urination, thirst, and exhaustion. If you experience any of these symptoms, see a doctor right away. The disease can lead to heart attack, blindness, kidney failure and much more.

Depression

You are more likely to develop depression if you are mentally, physically, or emotionally disturbed. When depression strikes, the balance of brain chemicals and stress hormones get disrupted, affecting your appetite, sleep and energy levels.

According to studies, men who suffer from depression are also more likely to develop heart disease.

Prostate cancer

Prostate-related diseases, including prostate cancer, can develop as men age. The problem of an enlarged prostate also worsens in men as they get older. Prostate cancer, on the other hand, can be fatal if not treated promptly. It is recommended that prostate screening and routine checkups should begin after the age of 35.

Cardiovascular disease

Heart disease and stroke are one of the leading causes of death in both men and women around the world. Cholesterol builds up in the arteries of the heart and brain, affecting blood flow. Gradually it results in a blood clot which leads to a heart attack or stroke. It is, therefore, recommended to get your cholesterol checked every five years once you cross the age of 25.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

