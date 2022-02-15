Diabetic Women Should Include These Superfoods in Their Diets

The fast-paced busy life in the cities has given rise to lifestyle diseases, particularly among the urban population. And diabetes is the most common among those lifestyle diseases, as the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 422 million people across the globe have diabetes. And this chronic disease is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower limb amputation.

Diabetic women are likely to bear the added burden because women with diabetes have more to manage. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes increases the risk of heart diseases around four times in women but only around two times in men. In addition, after heart attacks, women have worse outcomes. Not just this, but females are also at higher risk of other diabetes-related complications.

Therefore, curing diabetes is extremely crucial for women, not just to prevent the complications of diabetes but also to prevent the issues like hormonal imbalances that lead to menstrual abnormalities, complications during pregnancies and risks of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs). A healthy diet is a fundamental principle of reversing diabetes and averting its complications. Experts have recommended that consuming certain foods while avoiding or limiting others can help prevent blood sugar spikes and keep weight in check.

So, here are a few superfoods that can help you in keeping your diabetes in check.

Fatty Fish

According to several health experts and many studies, eating fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, tuna, and anchovies helps in regulating the blood sugar level. These fish are great sources of the omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, and play a significant role in improving insulin sensitivity, lipid levels and restoring hormonal function.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a miraculous ingredient and does wonders to your health. It is also considered the great Ayurvedic superfood for diabetes. It can be considered an effective herbal way to control blood sugar levels. Not just this, but turmeric regulates the functions of the pancreas and balances the insulin levels in the body.

Ginger

All plant-based food is extremely high on anti-oxidants and is called anti-inflammatory foods. Ginger lowers inflammation which means that it not only reduces the fasting blood sugar levels and improves insulin sensitivity, but also helps in reducing and treating the long-term risks of lifestyle diseases.

Green leafy vegetables

Leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and collard greens are packed full of nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants that can prevent disease. Fibre, protein, potassium, calcium, and other essential vitamins and minerals provided by them have an amazingly beneficial effect on maintaining blood sugar levels.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts like walnuts, almonds, macadamia, Brazil, pecans, and seeds like chia, flax, pumpkin, and sunflower are healthy snack options for diabetic people, as they are low in carbohydrates and abundant fibres, proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

