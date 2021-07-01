Diana Birth Anniversary: Movies, TV Shows Based on the Princess of Wales

Lady Diana, one of the most admired, dearly loved members of the British royal family, was born on July 1, 1961. This year would mark the charming lady’s 60th birth anniversary. Diana Frances Spencer married Prince Charles of Wales in 1981. She emerged as a classic, iconic personality owing to her charity work, elegant, amiable personality, and stunning fashion sense. Her enduring appeal made her the ‘People’s Princess’.

Princess Diana’s life, both personal and public, was great fodder for conversation; and it continues to be so even years after her mystical demiseLady Diana in 1997 had died in an unfortunate car crash in Paris that left the world in shock.

Her death was shrouded in mystery. Moreover, the enigmatic beauty and persona that Princess Diana embodied, it resulted in people’s keenness in everything about her.

Over the years, in the earnestness to unearth the mystery, explore the controversies, there have been several filmmakers who made films and series on her.

On her birth anniversary, here’s a list of movies, series based on her life, that any Diana fans would love to watch:

Diana (2013)

This biographical drama was adapted from the book Diana: Her Last Love. It concentrated on the last 2 years of Diana’s life. British actress Naomi Watts essayed the titular role.

Diana: A Tribute to the People’s Princess (1998)

The movie depicted the last year (1996-1997) of Diana’s life, including her relationship with her children, her affairs with Pakistani heart surgeon, Hasnat Khan, and also with Dodi Al Fayed; her charity work, interaction with the press.

Charles and Diana (1992): Unhappily Ever After

The movie revolved around Diana’s initial years of marriage and followed it up by revealing the cracks in the relationship. This television movie was directed by John Power.

Diana: Last Days of a Princess

This television movie has a series of interviews along with dramatic recreations of Diana’s last few weeks before death, leading up to her accident. Directed by Richard Dale, this movie had Genevieve O’Reilly essay Diana’s role.

The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana(1982)

It was another television biographical film. Directed by Peter Levin, it starred Catherine Oxenberg. The movie portrayed the couple’s wedding.

Diana: In Her Own Words

This was a documentary broadcasted on Channel 4 which had Diana share information about her personal life with her voice coach.

Apart from the above mentioned movies there have been several popular series on Diana like: Crown, The Royal House of Windsor, Diana: Her True Story, The Story of Diana.

