Diana Penty Sends Back Love to Her Fans for Birthday Wishes, Shares Cute Video Clip

Bollywood actress Diana Penty, who celebrated her birthday on November 2, took to the Instagram to send back love to her fans and friends for their best wishes. The actress shared a short video from her birthday celebration and wrote, “Had my cake and ate it too! #BirthdayFeels Thank you for all your wishes. Sending the love right back.”

In the video, Diana can be seen dancing on stairs from behind a bunch of pink and silver birthday balloons. She looks gorgeous in a short printed black dress paired with stilettos.

Many friends of her from the film industry dropped wishes in the comment section. Actress Vaani Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday you beauty”, while Angad Bedi wrote, “Happy birthday” with a cake emoji. Sonali Bendre also wished the actress by dropping cake emojis in the comment section.

The actress who has been away from the silver screen for quite some time is active on social media and often shares posts on her social media handle. Recently she took the internet by surprise as she shared a short clip in which she can be seen dancing. The actress looks super cute in a black floral printed dress. She captioned the video, “Goofin’ around at work.”

Diana made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Cocktail, also featuring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. She won the hearts with her simple and innocent looks. She was later featured in Happy Bhag Jayegi in which she played the character of a bubbly girl Happy. The actress was last seen in the comedy-drama Khandaani Shafakhana along with Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, and Annu Kapoor. She will be next seen Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love along with Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina. The film will be directed by Kunal Deshmukh and is speculated to release by 2020.