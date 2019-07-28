Diana Penty Shines on Ramp at India Couture Week 2019 for Gaurav Gupta Show
Dressed in Gaurav Gupta's creation, actress Daina Penty looked extremely stunning at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019.
ICW 2019
Bollywood actress Diana Penty stole the limelight at the FDCI India Couture Week (2019) on Saturday as she walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta.
The Happy Bhag Jayegi actress was seen wearing a green-gray, sculpted mermaid gown. With winged eyeliner, glossy makeup and a french bun, the actress wore a diamond feather-shaped earrings cum ear cuff to complete her look.
"I have always loved being on the ramp. And with Gaurav, it's always special. I have been a fan of Gaurav Gupta and have been wearing his creations for a while now. I love his aesthetics, his finesse and his sculpting which he is known for. He is a perfect red carpet go-to," Daina told IANS.
"But when I'm off the screen, I'm laid back and love street style. Not at all a heels person, I will be spotted in a sneaker, jeans and a shirt or something easy-breezy at most of the time," she said.
On work front, Daina will be seen making a special appearance in Khandaani Shafakhanaa, scheduled for release on August 2.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh
- New Mahindra Bolero Power+ to Launch in 2020, Will Get More Safety Features
- Akhtar, Akram Slam Amir for Test Retirement at 27
- 'This One's On God,' Says Woman When Asked for Payment, Then Flees With Fast Food Order
- Instagram Model and Influencer Has Meltdown After Likes Disappear from Posts