Did Deepika Padukone Wear a Manish Malhotra or Zuhair Murad Gown at Cannes Red Carpet? Find Out







A post shared by DietSabya (@dietsabya) on May 11, 2018 at 1:02am PDT











A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on Mar 19, 2018 at 11:23am PDT











A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Mar 18, 2018 at 11:06pm PDT





Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently made a stunning appearance at the Cannes 2018 red carpet, posing for the cameras in a pristine white, sleeveless, figure hugging gown that featured a plunging neckline, managed to turn heads as she sashayed down the red carpet, oozing oomph and sexiness in the angelic gown that she donned with a beautiful smile on her face.The sheer gown which was fully beaded in white shimmering stones and leaves was teamed with a matching cape with intricate work. The actress rounded off her look with on point makeup, nude lips, minimal accessories and side-swept wavy hair.However, the one thing about Deepika's outfit that has the Internet puzzled is that whether the diva actually wore Zuhair Murad gown from his 2018 bridal collection or a ensemble from Manish Malhotra's summer 2018 collection. Why the confusion? Because it looked 'quite similar' to the gown Radhika Apte recently wore for Manish's Summer Couture 2018 showcase in Pune.For the record, Deepika did wear a Zuhair Murad gown - the designer took to Instagram to acknowledge that the outfit certainly was his creation. However, netizens were quick to point out that the two attires were extremely similar and that it was a case of one being 'inspired' by the other.In fact, an Instagram handle @dietsabya -- an account that calls out designers, stylists, bloggers for creating rip offs, copying looks etc -- took to the photo-sharing app to post about this. They wrote, "Thank you @deepikapadukone for throwing ‘radiating shade’ and wearing @manishmalhotra05 ... err... @zuhairmuradofficial (the OG designer) for your first #Cannes2018 red carpet appearance. LOL. Good job @shaleenanathani — this is meta! (sic)."Here are the two gowns that you can take a close look at and decide whether or not they look similar. Leave you thoughts in the comments section below.