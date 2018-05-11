English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did Deepika Padukone Wear a Manish Malhotra or Zuhair Murad Gown at Cannes Red Carpet? Find Out
Netizens were quick to point out that Deepika Padukone's gown was quite similar to the one Radhika Apte recently wore for Manish's Summer Couture 2018 showcase in Pune.
(Photo: Radhika Apte/ Deepika Padukone/ Manish Malhotra official Instagram and Shaleena Nathani official Instagram accounts)
Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently made a stunning appearance at the Cannes 2018 red carpet, posing for the cameras in a pristine white, sleeveless, figure hugging gown that featured a plunging neckline, managed to turn heads as she sashayed down the red carpet, oozing oomph and sexiness in the angelic gown that she donned with a beautiful smile on her face.
The sheer gown which was fully beaded in white shimmering stones and leaves was teamed with a matching cape with intricate work. The actress rounded off her look with on point makeup, nude lips, minimal accessories and side-swept wavy hair.
However, the one thing about Deepika's outfit that has the Internet puzzled is that whether the diva actually wore Zuhair Murad gown from his 2018 bridal collection or a ensemble from Manish Malhotra's summer 2018 collection. Why the confusion? Because it looked 'quite similar' to the gown Radhika Apte recently wore for Manish's Summer Couture 2018 showcase in Pune.
For the record, Deepika did wear a Zuhair Murad gown - the designer took to Instagram to acknowledge that the outfit certainly was his creation. However, netizens were quick to point out that the two attires were extremely similar and that it was a case of one being 'inspired' by the other.
In fact, an Instagram handle @dietsabya -- an account that calls out designers, stylists, bloggers for creating rip offs, copying looks etc -- took to the photo-sharing app to post about this. They wrote, "Thank you @deepikapadukone for throwing ‘radiating shade’ and wearing @manishmalhotra05 ... err... @zuhairmuradofficial (the OG designer) for your first #Cannes2018 red carpet appearance. LOL. Good job @shaleenanathani — this is meta! (sic)."
Here are the two gowns that you can take a close look at and decide whether or not they look similar. Leave you thoughts in the comments section below.
Also Watch
The sheer gown which was fully beaded in white shimmering stones and leaves was teamed with a matching cape with intricate work. The actress rounded off her look with on point makeup, nude lips, minimal accessories and side-swept wavy hair.
However, the one thing about Deepika's outfit that has the Internet puzzled is that whether the diva actually wore Zuhair Murad gown from his 2018 bridal collection or a ensemble from Manish Malhotra's summer 2018 collection. Why the confusion? Because it looked 'quite similar' to the gown Radhika Apte recently wore for Manish's Summer Couture 2018 showcase in Pune.
For the record, Deepika did wear a Zuhair Murad gown - the designer took to Instagram to acknowledge that the outfit certainly was his creation. However, netizens were quick to point out that the two attires were extremely similar and that it was a case of one being 'inspired' by the other.
In fact, an Instagram handle @dietsabya -- an account that calls out designers, stylists, bloggers for creating rip offs, copying looks etc -- took to the photo-sharing app to post about this. They wrote, "Thank you @deepikapadukone for throwing ‘radiating shade’ and wearing @manishmalhotra05 ... err... @zuhairmuradofficial (the OG designer) for your first #Cannes2018 red carpet appearance. LOL. Good job @shaleenanathani — this is meta! (sic)."
Here are the two gowns that you can take a close look at and decide whether or not they look similar. Leave you thoughts in the comments section below.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hope Aur Hum Movie Review: The Film Has Its Heart In The Right Place But That's Not Enough
- SC to Hear BCCI Matter on Constitutional Reforms on July 4
- Brazil Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out of the World Cup
- Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in
- Oppo F7 Available For Rs 1000 During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale