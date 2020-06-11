Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Did Kylie Jenner Have a Facelift Surgery That Went Wrong?

Kylie Jenner has been accused of undergoing a new facelift surgery, which reportedly appears to have gone wrong.

IANS

Updated:June 11, 2020, 7:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Did Kylie Jenner Have a Facelift Surgery That Went Wrong?
Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Make-up mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been accused of undergoing a new facelift surgery, which reportedly appears to have gone wrong. Kylie, who has been in isolation with her daughter Stormi and former partner Travis Scott during the COVID-19 lockdown, was pictured going out with her friend Fai Khadra. Her outing led to a barrage of speculations that the reality star went under the knife for a facelift, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a few images shared online, Kylie was photographed sporting a black outfit while walking arm in arm outside a famed Los Angeles hot spot with her 22-year-old model friend. Kylie also sported heeled boots while her long hair was let loose.

Social media users noticed that she looked different. Netizans thought the surgery went wrong as her face was reportedly badly botched, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kylie has not yet commented on the rumours.

She has continued to ignore social distancing by attending her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's 23rd birthday party.

Stassie shared a photograph on her Instagram on June 9, where Kylie can be seen spending time with eight other friends.

All the guests were seen wearing matching black hoodies, which had "Stas" and "23" written on them in pink.

However, none of them wore a face mask.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram