GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Did Nick Jonas Just Propose To Priyanka Chopra On Instagram?

Instagram always gives us trust issues!

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated:June 7, 2018, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Did Nick Jonas Just Propose To Priyanka Chopra On Instagram?
Picture courtesy: Getty Images
Loading...
The 'maybe dating' pair first set rumours alight when they attended the 2017 MET Gala together. But now, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram flirting continues and so do those romance rumours.

The 25-year-old pop star and actor and the 35-year-old Quantico actress reignited rumours two weeks ago when they were spotted together in Los Angeles a few times. Last week, the two were seen having dinner together and the two stars also appeared to flirt with each other on Instagram. They have not commented on the status of their relationship.

The rumoured lovers even celebrated the Memorial Day weekend together along with other friends, and the pair were seen looking cosy while on a boat.

Glen yesterday with friends 2/2

A post shared by Glen Powell Fans (@glenpowell_) on



However, their Instagram PDA is the real talk now! After Priyanka shared a photo of herself eating In-N-Out with friends in a Chanel gown, he wrote: 'That smile' and also added a red heart.

nick2

Relationship rumours resurfaced last week when Priyanka and the youngest Jonas brother were seen hanging out around LA several days in a row.



And it's not the first time Priyanka has shared some love on her rumoured beau's Instagram page.

nick1

Taking to the social media last week, she gave Nick a love heart and fire emoji. Something is definitely brewing!

But things got out of hand when a hilarious Instagram account photoshopped a fake Nick Jonas commenting under Priyanka's burger picture, popping the flirtatious question "Mujhse Shadi Karogi?" How predictable!

nick3

What turned things into a comic situation was that people actually fell for it and started drooling over the couple already!

Well played, impersonator!









| Edited by: shifa khan
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram