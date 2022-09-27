Did You Know About These Amazing Health Benefits of Peanuts?

Obesity and chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions have become common in contemporary times. According to the World Health Organisation, about 2 billion people around the world are obese. One of the main reasons behind obesity in individuals is the increasing popularity of bad eating habits and fast food. Adding to the problem is one’s sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise, making one lethargic and lazy.

One of the effective solutions for obesity is to replace fast food and other unhealthy snacks with healthy snacks such as peanuts. In fact, the onset of winter is the perfect excuse to start having a bowl of peanuts every day. Peanuts are a good source of carbs, fatty acids, fibre, healthy fats and protein.

They help rejuvenate our body with ample energy and help keep chronic diseases at bay. According to an article published by the Times of India, some of the health benefits of consuming peanuts are:

Lowers risk of cancer:

According to studies, the consumption of peanuts helps lower the risk of certain kinds of cancers. It has been observed that eating peanuts 1-3 times a week can reduce the risk of esophageal cancer by 38 per cent.

Reduces the risk of diabetes

Peanuts do not have any amount of unhealthy fats, making them a perfect snack to control blood sugar levels. Peanuts also contain the mineral magnesium, which is said to help regulate insulin response in the body.

Keeps the heart healthy

Eating peanuts reduces bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol in the body, thereby improving our heart health. Studies have revealed that peanuts also lower your blood pressure levels. They are rich in monounsaturated fats, fibre and protein, which makes them suitable for our hearts. The resveratrol and amino acids present in peanuts help in preventing a health condition called atherosclerosis, which is the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls.

Promotes weight-loss

The high fibre and protein content in peanuts make them the perfect choice for people who are on a weight-loss journey. Protein gives us energy and fibre helps strengthen our digestive system.

Reduces inflammation

The healthy fats that are derived from oleic acids, which are present in peanuts, have anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, peanuts help in reducing inflammation and free radicals in the body.

