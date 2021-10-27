Did You Know About These Common Symptoms of Iodine Deficiency? Read on

Iodine deficiency is a common problem that leads to many thyroid disorders. According to WHO, iodine-deficiency disorders can start before birth and affect children’s mental health. It is also a cause of concern during pregnancy as it can result in stillbirth, spontaneous abortion, congenital abnormalities or mental impairment. The deficiency of iodine can cause a range of diseases, however, sometimes iodine deficient person does not show any symptoms of it. Thus, it is advisable to get a urine or a blood test done to check the level of iodine in the body.

Here are some of the common symptoms:

Tiredness or lack of energy: Iodine deficiency can slow down a person’s metabolism and make them feel tired and drained of energy. The person suffering from iodine deficiency may feel lethargic and tired most of the time and suffer from weakness constantly.

Feeling cold: When a person’s metabolism is affected due to iodine deficiency, it may make them feel cold, even when it is visibly warm for others.

Difficulty in concentration: People with iodine deficiency also face difficulty in concentrating as thyroid hormones affect one’s brain development.

Unusual weight gain and puffy face: Thyroid hormones may affect metabolism which can also lead to unusual weight gain. Also, one can notice his/her skin becoming thick and puffy and hence, the face looks puffier than usual. Enlargement of the chin and neck area can also be caused due to the enlargement of your thyroid gland.

Hair loss: The problem with thyroid hormones also lead to hair loss as hair follicles are not replaced due to iodine deficiency.

Constipation: Frequent problems of constipation is also one of the major symptoms of iodine deficiency.

Dry skin: Thyroid hormones also help renew the cells, hence, the lack of it can make your skin feel really dry.

Proper treatment and a change in diet can cure iodine deficiency with ease. If one is facing any of these symptoms, they must consult an experienced medical practitioner for diagnosis and improve the iodine levels in your body.

