Did You Know Athiya Shetty’s Vintage Ritu Kumar Anarkali Took 2000 Hours to Embroider?

Actor Athiya Shetty’s haldi ceremony pictures have been doing the rounds on social media. Smothered in turmeric, the happy couple who tied the knot on January 23, celebrated their haldi ceremony in the presence of close family and friends.

The Ri Ritu Kumar Elysian anarkali paired with a garara and odhna was recreated from the archival repertoire of the House of Ritu Kumar for Athiya’s haldi function.

Ritu Kumar who is known for celebrating and supporting Indian craftsmanship, took to Instagram to share the story behind the make of the anarkali. She said, “Swatches and inspirations from the 19th century were taken and revived to make this anarkali around 15 years ago.The Royalty of Rajasthan were known to adorn garments in pure cotton with gota embroidery. Taking this inspiration we got 200 counts of cotton muslin weaved by artisans of Phulia, Bengal. Only a few handful left carrying out this legacy.”

Accentuating the silhouette were the intricate embroidery that stood out in the ensemble. Commenting on the technique used, she added, Intricate hand embroidery that took nearly 2000 man hours, was done by using the age-old technique of crumpling and folding the gota by hand to create these mango motifs. Gokhru gota from Jaipur has been used extensively throughout the ensemble, which are ribbons with metal strip wefts and fibre warps and pinched at repetitive intervals to create a particular look.”

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Athiya completed her look with maang tika from Birdhichand, and earrings from Shri Paramani Jewels. She kept her hair and makeup look minimal. Her hairstyle featured braids adorned with flowers, and it was styled by celebrity hairstylist Reena Dutta. Her makeup which was done by celebrity makeup artist Simran Gidwani added to her bridal glow.

Describing Athiya’s ethereal look, Ami took to her instagram and shared a couple of pictures of the beautiful bride to be. She said, “The magic of vintage Ritu Kumar @athiyashetty chose to wear this gorgeous ivory cotton and intricate handmade gold gota work anarkali and gharara skirt from @ri_ritukumar.”

Commenting on the surreal outfit Athiya chose, she further added, “This recreation of vintage RK in that old chai dipped cotton fabric and the antique gold work that took 2000 hours to embroider was just the perfect mix of comfort and luxury for Athiya’s Haldi look.”

The couple who have been sharing their big day through a series of candid moments on Instagram, were clicked by Stories by Joseph Radhik. Celebrating their love amidst nature, the gorgeous setting for the haldi ceremony, was decorated with marigold flowers, which was designed by Rani Pink.

