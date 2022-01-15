Did You Know Both Baby and Mom Benefit From Breastfeeding?

Breastfeeding is considered to be crucial. Most medical experts and healthcare professionals advise exclusive breastfeeding for at least six months or longer, barring medical problems that prevent it. The benefits of breastfeeding are numerous and it is said that as a mother, it is the best start you can give to your child since it provides the ideal nutrition to them. Breast milk contains antibodies that protect the baby from chronic disease and illness. For health reasons and convenience, one cannot discount the big benefits of breastfeeding for the mother as well.

Breastfeeding is a personal choice and one should only consult an expert for guidance, in case of doubts. While a mother is inundated with information about breastfeeding from everywhere, one common question in her mind is how long she must continue to feed her little one, beyond the newborn stage. A page on Instagram, Freedom To Feed is a breastfeeding and parenting initiative started by actress Neha Dhupia. The account recently shared an informative post that emphasized the breastfeeding benefits at various stages of development.

Day One: The newborn milk, also known as colostrum, is a laxative that aids in the removal of “sticky meconium”. Colostrum protects the just born’s sensitive gut.

Month One: Nursing bonds the mother and the child, facilitating the birth giver’s uterus to go back to its original size. Lowers the rate of hospitalisation for the baby.

Month Four: Lowers the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and long-term risk of asthma. It helps reduce mom’s postpartum depression (PPD)

Month Six: The gut of the baby gets matured for solid foods. At this stage, if breastfeeding continues, some cancer risks are reduced.

Month Nine: When the baby is not too much into solid foods, the breast milk continues to provide all the nutrition.

Month 12: Past a year, if breastfeeding is done, it reduces a baby’s lifelong risk of heart disease, cancers, high blood pressure, and chronic diseases.

Month 18: Continued breastfeeding gives nutritional insurance to the child and supports the immune system

