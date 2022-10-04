Did You Know Bottle Gourd Works Wonders For Diabetic Patients?

Diabetes is a chronic condition that has become increasingly common amongst the youth due to poor lifestyle and dietary choices in contemporary times. It has become essential for people to make better food choices in order to prevent the onset of this chronic disease. Bottle gourd, known as lauki in India, is considered one of the best vegetables for diabetic patients. The vegetable contains around 92 percent water and 8 percent fibre. The negligible amounts of glucose and sugar-related compounds present in bottle gourd make it ideal to maintain blood sugar levels in the body.

According to an article published by The Indian Express, researchers from CSIR – Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) carried out a study back in 2012-13. It revealed that the juices of 13 vegetables were capable of inhibiting the activity of an enzyme responsible for the development of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Bottle gourd, after radish, was found to be the second best vegetable at stopping the activity of the enzyme named Protein Tyrosine Phosphatase 1B, which plays a major role in increasing insulin resistance.

As per the World Health Organization, the number of diabetics will increase by a staggering 170% by 2025. Diabetes is difficult to treat and its medicines are expensive. This makes adapting to a healthy diet crucial for any diabetic to ensure that their sugar levels do not shoot up.

Take a look at some of the other health benefits of bottle gourd below:

Keeps our body cool and helps us stay hydrated.

Prevents greying of hair caused by increased levels of pollution, stress and many other factors.

Bottle gourd works great against acidity as it is rich in alkali and fibre.

Helps in UTI treatment (a natural remedy).

Reduces stress with the help of a neurotransmitter called choline.

Can be used to make healthy post-workout drinks by replenishing our glucose levels.

