Did You Know Consuming Almonds Could Help Reduce Weight And Risk Of Diabetes?

It is necessary to control body weight to stay healthy. Obesity is associated with a number of health issues. Therefore, people should undertake the necessary measures to keep their body weight in check. In a recent study, researchers at the University of South Australia claimed that eating almonds every day can help you lose weight. The study has now given people trying to lose weight a new hope.

According to the study, eating 30 to 50 grams of almonds as a snack can help you cut your calorie intake by 300 kilojoules per day. This promotes healthy weight loss. A lot of people often consume junk food, which increases their calorie intake. They can, however, control their appetite and manage their weight by eating almonds. As per researchers, almonds improve our body’s hormonal response, which controls the appetite and aids one in weight management.

Eating almonds daily can also reduce the risk of diabetes

Experts have also asserted that eating almonds improves insulin sensitivity and lowers the risk of diabetes. They contain elements that reduce the levels of chemicals raising blood sugar, which can help prevent diabetes. Almonds can even assist in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Based on the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 100 crore people in the world suffer from obesity. This includes 65 crore adults, 34 crore teenagers, and 4 crore children. And, this health condition has been steadily worsening across the globe. WHO has predicted that the health of 167 million adults and children in the world will be severely affected because of obesity by the year 2025. Nonetheless, it is possible to avoid this problem.

Obesity is a disease that affects the entire body, including the kidney, heart, liver, and reproductive system. Thus, it’s crucial to control your body weight in the first place to lead a healthy life.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here