Did You Know Consuming This Natural Juice Could Promote Faster Hair Growth?

Hair loss has become a widely common problem in recent times. While everyone desires to have healthy and strong hair, a lot of people fail to undertake ways that promote hair growth. Deteriorating hair quality, hair damage and hair fall are all caused by poor lifestyle choices. However, do you know that you can boost hair growth by adding natural and homemade recipes, passed on by generations, to your diet?

Over the years, many individuals have shifted to natural hair care treatment as opposed to using chemical-infused hair products. Therefore, it won’t be wrong to say that going natural is the best solution for hair problems. And, one such natural hair care home remedy, which has become popular of late, is beetroot, amla, ginger, and curry leaves juice.

This natural drink helps purify the blood and increase its circulation, thus leading to faster hair growth. If you want to grow your hair 5 times faster, then you should definitely try out this natural hair care remedy.

Ingredients:

1. 1 beetroot

2. 10 to 12 curry leaves

3. 1 Amla

4. 1 tbsp of ginger

5. Half a cup of water

Method:

Take 1 beetroot, 1 tbsp of ginger, and 1 amla. Then, pluck 10 to 12 curry leaves for the mixture. After that, mix them in a blender. Now, spread a muslin cloth in a bowl and filter the paste with the cloth’s help. Voila! The juice is ready to be served. You can also apply it to the roots of your hair to promote hair growth.

Take a look at the recipe video below:

The video is going viral on social media for its amazing benefits for hair growth. “Beetroot, amla, ginger, and star ingredients that purify our blood, and increase circulation overall! Amla promotes hair health and conditions it, while ginger boosts hair growth and prevents hair loss!” read its caption.

In addition to hair care, adding beetroot, amla, and ginger juice to your daily diet can also boost your overall health.

