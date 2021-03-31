lifestyle

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Lifestyle»Did You Know 'Delhi Crime' Star Shefali Shah is Also a Talented Painter? Check Out Her Art Work
1-MIN READ

Did You Know 'Delhi Crime' Star Shefali Shah is Also a Talented Painter? Check Out Her Art Work

Shefali Shah's paintings used as room decor in 'Human'

Shefali Shah's paintings used as room decor in 'Human'

Actress Shefali Shah, who will soon be seen in the web series Human revealed around 20 of her paintings have been used as room decors in the series.

Actress Shefali Shah, who will soon be seen in the web series Human, is fond of painting in her personal time. In her new show, which is co-directed by her husband Vipul Shah, around 20 of her paintings have been used as room decor. “I was looking for a particular painting, which was to be shipped overseas, and found out all my paintings have been taken for ‘Human’. We’re shooting in a magnificent bungalow by the sea and to see my paintings adorn big walls with high ceilings was quite exciting," she said.

RELATED NEWS

Human is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams. Besides Shefali, Human also features actors Ram Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, and Seema Biswas.

Human went on floors in January and is being co-directed by Shah along with Mozez Singh. Prior to this, the National Award-winning actress had also collaborated with her husband on films such as Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), Kucch Luv Jaisaa (2011) and Commando 2: The Black Money Trail (2017).

Tags
first published:March 31, 2021, 10:21 IST