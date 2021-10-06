Did You Know Eating Breakfast Early Helps Prevent Type 2 Diabetes? Read On

If you are negligent towards taking a proper breakfast, the following results from the study published in Journal of the Endocrine Society might change your approach. The research proves that an early bird not just gets the worm, but also gets better blood sugar levels. A study, which was presented at ENDO 2021, a virtual conference from The Endocrine Society held earlier this year in March, has suggested that eating in the early morning hours is linked to lower insulin resistance and lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

In a press release, the lead researcher of the study from Northwestern University in Chicago, Dr Marriam Ali revealed how researchers observed that people who started eating earlier in the day had lower blood sugar levels and less insulin resistance. The result was regardless of whether the individuals restricted their food intake to 10 hours or less than 10 hours in a day.

To draw patterns between meal timing and levels of blood sugar and insulin, Ali and her team analyzed data derived from 10,575 adult Americans from a national survey on health and nutrition. The team of researchers found that intermittent fasting or eating during a 10 hour-window or less each day, was associated with higher insulin resistance. In simple words, people who fasted were less responsive to insulin, and this resistance is a risk factor for developing type-2 diabetes. The findings were in contrast with previous research, which opined that fasting might improve insulin sensitivity and control an individual’s blood sugar levels. However, despite the fact that a person fasted or not, they had lower levels of insulin resistance if they had their first meal before 8:30 am.

Ali said, “These findings suggest that timing is more strongly associated with metabolic measures than duration and support early eating strategies.”

Type-2 diabetes is a lifelong disease that prevents your body from using insulin the way it should. Increased thirst, hunger, fatigue, blurred vision, frequent urination are some of the symptoms of this illness.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.