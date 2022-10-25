Did You Know Excessive Sitting Could Accelerate Ageing? Steps To Prevent It

People who follow a sedentary lifestyle or work for long hours sitting in one place often complain about problems like back pain and stiffness throughout the body. In addition to them, there are a lot of other health complications associated with a sedentary lifestyle.

Now, recent research has pointed out that sitting for long hours can also accelerate ageing. Published by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, the study stated the harmful consequences of sitting for long hours, which include cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, among others. These factors, combined with little to no physical activity, can even cause premature ageing and in many cases, lead to deaths too.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Another report published by Mayoclinic highlighted the alarming concerns about sitting too much. Some of the consequences listed in the report include obesity, high blood pressure, excess body fat around the waist and unhealthy cholesterol levels.

These conditions culminate in Metabolic Syndrome, which accelerates premature ageing. In premature ageing, the body looks older than its actual age. The common signs of premature ageing are skin changes like wrinkles, age spots, dryness etc.

Owing to the harmful effects of excessive sitting, it is necessary to take some precautionary steps to keep premature ageing at bay. According to Mayoclinic, 60 to 75 minutes of moderately intense physical activity can prevent the consequence of sitting for long hours. Individuals who spend a lot of time sitting at a desk can also find some ways for walking while working, which are:

Taking a short break after every 30 minutes: There is no harm in going for a short break after every 30 minutes. It will help you replenish your energy for further tasks.

Walking with colleagues for meetings: Rather than sitting in a conference room, you can try walking with colleagues for meetings. This will serve the dual purpose of work and simultaneously achieving fitness goals.

Walking while on a call: While taking an urgent call, walking, instead of sitting, can be extremely beneficial.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here