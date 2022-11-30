Did You Know Lack Of Physical Activity Affects Kid’s Physical And Mental Well-Being?

Parents need to take extra care of their child’s body and mind in their developing years. In addition to their mental growth, it is also necessary to ensure kids are physically active so that their immune system works efficiently. Children have weaker immune systems in comparison to adults as they often get introduced to diseases that they have never contracted before. The last years of the COVID-19 pandemic have given rise to a sedentary lifestyle among individuals, which makes it difficult for children to develop a good immune system.

Along with having benefits for the immune system, physical activity also promotes mental health and improves overall well-being. It even enhances a child’s cognitive outcomes, such as academic performance. According to the World Health Organization’s guidelines and recommendations, different age groups require different durations of physical activity to maintain good health.

For infants, there was no specific duration mentioned. However, the guidelines did suggest that infants should be physically active throughout the day in a different way, mostly through floor-based play. For children between 1 and 5 years of age, the time recommended was about 180 minutes (3 hours) in a variety of ways at any intensity with at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity activities for children between 3 and 4 years. For young children and adolescents, the average active time in a day was recommended to be 60 minutes (an hour) in the form of aerobics, across the week.

Most of us fail to comply with the duration mentioned by WHO due to various reasons. As a result, it gives rise to cardiovascular diseases and even reduces our longevity.

