Did You Know Loneliness Can Increase Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes?

A sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits and lack of physical activity are some of the few reasons behind people falling prey to diabetes. Now, recent research published by Diabetologia has highlighted that loneliness can also increase the risk of type 2 diabetes in an individual. Diabetologia is a monthly official journal of the European Association dedicated to the study of diabetes.

A total of 24,024 people participated in this study and among these participants, 1,179 were found suffering from type 2 diabetes. 13% of these patients reported experiencing loneliness. The participants were observed between the years 1995-2019.

The study pointed out a link between psychological stress and a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes. As stated in the research, loneliness creates a chronic state of distress, which activates the psychological stress response of the body. It is understood that type 2 diabetes develops due to temporary insulin resistance caused by an increase in the stress hormone cortisol. Insulin resistance is when cells in muscles, fat and liver do not respond properly to insulin. Cells also can’t take up glucose from the blood in the condition of insulin resistance.

The study also stated that there is a change in our eating behaviour due to loneliness, which causes an increased appetite for carbohydrates. Eventually, it leads to a rise in blood sugar levels and causes type 2 diabetes.

This study was conducted by Associate Professor Roger E Henriksen and his colleagues at Western Norway University of Applied Sciences. They noticed that social support and someone’s advice can have a positive effect on an individual’s diet, physical activity and stress levels. Less social ties can make people more vulnerable to behaviour. which can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

According to the authors of this study, more research needs to be done to find out the reasons that can further establish the link between loneliness and type 2 diabetes. The authors also stated that a study needs to be conducted for examining the connection between insomnia and depression with type 2 diabetes.

