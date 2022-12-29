Did You Know Magnesium Deficiency Could Cause Cardiovascular Diseases?

Magnesium is said to be highly beneficial for one’s health. It can be found in good amounts in nuts, seeds, whole grains, beans, green vegetables, milk, yoghurt, and fortified meals. According to experts, 20% of the daily magnesium requirements for adults are found in one ounce of almonds. It can even be found in water, whether it be tap, mineral, or bottled water. Some antacids and laxatives also have magnesium in them. But do you know how crucial magnesium is for your heart? Read on to find out.

Magnesium supports muscle and neuron function and energy synthesis in the body, among many other vital functions. Typically, low magnesium levels don’t result in any symptoms. However, persistently low levels can raise your risk of osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. According to a study conducted by BMJ Journals, a low intake of magnesium leads to a high incidence of magnesium deficiency, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases in industrialised western countries.

The study found 42% of hospitalised patients suffered from hypomagnesemia. However, only 7% of these individuals’ doctors asked for magnesium testing. In a study done on patients in the intensive cardiac care unit, 53 percent of patients had mMg concentrations less than 1.119 micrograms/mg protein, which was less than the lowest normal control.

Although less than 1% of magnesium exists extracellularly, serum magnesium is typically evaluated in clinical settings. Hence, serum magnesium may not always correctly reflect total body magnesium reserves. Magnesium also controls vascular tone, atherogenesis, thrombosis, and vascular calcification. Therefore, it may have a significant impact on the aetiology of cardiovascular disease.

Since the kidney plays a key role in maintaining the balance of magnesium in the body, kidney illnesses have the potential to cause both magnesium overload and depletion, which may raise the risk of cardiovascular disease.

