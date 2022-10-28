Did You Know Pistachios Promote Healthy Blood Sugar Levels?

Obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure are among the biggest health conditions associated with the modern sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits. According to the World Health Organisation, over 1.28 billion people around the world suffer from high cholesterol, more than 1 billion people are obese or overweight and around 422 million people are victims of diabetes. Therefore, in order to lead a healthy life, it is crucial to adopt a balanced diet and practise some kind of physical activity daily.

Although exercising is highly important to stay fit, keeping a tab on what you eat throughout the day and ensuring that you’re consuming superfoods can be extremely helpful in keeping the aforementioned health conditions at bay. And, one such superfood is pistachio. Did you know that pistachios can aid in lowering high blood pressure and controlling blood sugar levels?

Top Showsha Video

Research claims that consuming pistachios regularly, coupled with exercise, can help one control obesity, diabetes and blood pressure to a great extent. In addition to that, they also offer numerous other health benefits. Pistachios are a powerhouse of protein, fibre, healthy fat and various types of antioxidants. As they are rich in nutrients, pistachios can be a great addition to your diet for promoting weight loss and heart health.

According to Healthline, 1 ounce (28 grams) of pistachios contains 159 calories, 13 grams of healthy fat, 8 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fibre, and 6 per cent potassium, along with a host of other nutrients.

Eating pistachios may lower cholesterol and help improve blood pressure, thus lowering the risk of heart disease. Despite being high in carbs, they have a low glycemic index, which means that having them won’t cause large spikes in blood sugar levels. In fact, studies have asserted that consuming pistachios can promote healthy blood sugar levels. Thus, you can manage your blood sugar levels in the long haul by simply adding pistachios to your diet.

However, always remember that excessive consumption of anything is not healthy. So, consult with your doctor before deciding on the number of pistachios to have on a daily basis.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here