Did You Know Sweating Can Cause Hair Fall?

Looking at those strands twirled on your comb every time you brush your hair may give you a mini panic attack. Hair fall is a common problem faced by many women and men alike. Out of the many factors that contribute to hair loss, the most common causes are – hereditary, hormonal imbalance, infections in the scalp, dandruff, stress, and certain medications. You will be surprised to learn that sweating is another leading cause of hair fall. Sweat is nothing but a mixture of water and natural oil, which can clog your hair follicles, interrupting your natural hair development cycle.

Leading causes of sweat-induced hair loss

Oily scalp: People with oily skin naturally have an oily scalp. Sweat and oil can clog your hair follicles, paving way for hair fall.

Exercise: People who work out regularly might also experience excessive sweating. Letting the sweat cling to your scalp for a long period might induce hair fall.

Excess heat: Be it the hot climate, certain hairstyling products, or your internal body temperature, too much heat will result in your hair falling out.

Lifestyle: A poor lifestyle, which includes a bad diet and lack of hygiene, will also cause sweat-induced hair fall.

Tips to get rid of sweat-induced hair fall

Use the correct shampoo: Harsh chemical shampoos do more damage than good to your hair. In such a case, you should always use a mild, milk-based shampoo and make sure to wash your hair 2-3 times every week.

Engage in hair massage: People often fail to include a good hair massage in their haircare routine. Massaging your scalp with hot oil can reduce hair fall and help in hair regrowth. Just remember to take an adequate quantity of oil as excess oil might lead to more hair loss.

Drink plenty of water: Consumption of adequate quantities of water is essential to control sweating and prevent hair loss. It is important for you to stay hydrated and drink about 2 litres of water every day.

Keep stress at bay: Stress can often result in sweating, resulting excess hair fall. To lower your stress levels, you can engage in mindful activities like meditation and deep breathing. Practicing yoga is also a great way to curb anxiety and panic attacks.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here