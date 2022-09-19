Did You Know That Diabetes Can Cause These Dental Problems

Due to a bad lifestyle and poor eating habits, many people suffer from high blood sugar levels. Diabetes has several negative effects on the body, one among them is dental problems. A diabetic patient’s oral health can suffer badly if they fail to take due care of it. Problems like cavities, bleeding gums, etc. are caused by diabetes. Some of these dental problems can even make your diabetes worse. To avoid the same, people suffering from diabetes should take extra care of their oral health. Let’s take a look at how diabetes affects one’s oral health.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, the saliva present in our mouth breaks the food down and turns it into liquid. It also prevents the formation of bacteria in the mouth. When you have diabetes, the amount of glucose in saliva increases. When it combines with bacteria, it forms sticky deposits on the teeth, which is known as plaque. Prolonged plaque accumulation can cause serious gum problems. According to experts, medication for diabetes can increase the risk of cavities in an individual.

Here’s how diabetes can affect your oral health:

1. Due to diabetes, you often suffer from a dry mouth.

2. In diabetes, less saliva is formed in the mouth, which can cause blisters, ulcers and other oral infections.

3. Thrush is an infection that occurs in the mouth, in which you observe white spots in the mouth and there is also a lot of pain.

4. Increasing blood sugar levels in the body can cause burning sensations and irritation in the mouth.

5. In diabetes, the taste of food and drinks can also change.

Taking good care of your teeth and getting regular clean-ups can help keep oral health problems at bay.

